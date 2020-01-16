Abduction of Springfield girl in broad daylight has residents on edge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a scary time after word spread that a young Springfield girl had been abducted on Wednesday.

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli went back to the neighborhood where it happened on Thursday and spoke with neighbors. Neighbors are shocked that a child they knew on their street was abducted in broad daylight.

One neighbor told 22News, “You can’t even imagine that’s going to happen. You just pray they are going to find her, they are going to find her.”

Finding Charlotte Moccia was the number one priority for police on Wednesday. Springfield Police said 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia was abducted around 1:30 in the afternoon after getting off her school bus on Lafayette Street.

Witnesses told police they heard Charlotte screaming when the stranger grabbed her. Neighbors came together to help police find her and supported the family during the nightmare.

Neighbor Ruth Davis said, “I thought someone broke into her house or something but I could hear her crying then when somebody was talking they said no they took her daughter and I was like what? Yeah and then everyone in the neighborhood was over there.”

On Wednesday, Charlotte Moccia was last seen on Lafayette Street Wednesday afternoon before she was abducted. Neighbors told 22News this normally a quiet neighborhood and they never would have expected a kidnapping to take place here.

“It’s an eye-opening experience,” said Baron Grimm. “You wouldn’t think anything like that would happen anywhere near here in a place so quiet like this and just have it happened right over there around the corner.”

State Police were able to track down the honda civic they were searching for and arrested the suspect Miguel Rodriguez. Charlotte was taken to the hospital for evaluation after she was rescued, she is now back home safe with her family.

Springfield and State Police thanked residents who provided leads and helped them find Charlotte during the Amber Alert.