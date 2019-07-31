Above-average temperatures expected in August

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you can believe it, the first day of August starts Thursday.

We saw a hot July, with three heat waves in the books. The most recent started this Sunday and lasted until Tuesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s outlook for the month of August shows a 50 to 60 percent chance of above-average temperatures.

The average high for August is a warm 82 degrees and some locals say they’d rather the forecast be closer to normal.

“Um, like more of warm. Like not too hot and not too cold. Um, maybe some bugs are going to come, and some mosquitoes,” Rewa Ghimire told 22News.

When it comes to rainfall, the forecast favors the rain to fall pretty close to average, which is a big improvement compared to the drought we were in two years ago.

August typically sees 3.9 inches of rain, overall.