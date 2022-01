SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus in Springfield Wednesday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, at around 8:30 a.m. crews from the fire department were called to 70 Chestnut Street for a multi-vehicle accident. A passenger was taken to a local hospital after being helped to get out of a vehicle and and is expected to be okay.

There were no additional injuries reported to the passengers on the school bus.