HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic on Interstate 91 was backed up in both directions on Saturday afternoon following a serious crash on the median.

The accident appears to be in the area of Interstate 91 North, just past Holyoke. Police, EMTs and Fire crews were present.

22News reached out to the State Police for information on injuries, but there is no word yet.

22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.