Deadly accident on Mass Pike caused major backups during Friday’s rush hour

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police have yet to release the cause of that deadly accident on the Mass Pike in Ludlow on Friday.

The accident happened around 1 p.m., on the westbound side of the Mass Pike in Ludlow, at the height of the afternoon rush hour traffic, between Exits 6 and 7, left one person dead.

State Police spent hours reconstructing the scene which contributed heavy delays. Many drivers were backed up into Palmer.

“When I got on in West Springfield the pike was starting to backup, slow down,” said Kenneth Farence of Holland. “They had a sign that said accident westbound, so I kind of figured. I travel this all the time, and it’s always like that.”

State Police have not said what caused the accident, but video shows a red van off the highway and debris scattered all over. There was a line of traffic backed up on the westbound side of the Pike, and even near exits where drivers tried to detour around the backup.

But this time of year, one driver said it isn’t uncommon to see stop and go traffic on the Pike.

The identity of the victim has not been released.