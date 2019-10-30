Accidents on St. James Ave. in Springfield becoming more common and costly, residents say

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saint James Avenue has seen its fair share of accidents, in fact, there have been two there in the last two days. Including a crash on Tuesday.

A car went from a side street across Saint James Ave. and into a garage, and just Monday, crews replaced a telephone pole across from this corner after a rollover crash. But people who live here, said they’ve seen it all before.

Philip Welch came home to find a truck crashed into his garage. He told 22News, “I guess the guy took out a car, two poles, and then came across here and went through here.”

The Springfield Fire Department said the driver wasn’t breathing when he was pulled from the car and had to be rushed to the hospital. It happened just a day after another accident flipped a car just a few 100 feet away and required the replacement of this telephone pole.

For Welch, finding a car slammed into his garage might be frustrating, but not surprising, “Car hit that house there, the house here was hit three times.”

That’s right, three times, and Mark Koziol has the repairs to prove it.

“First time was about 6,000 worth of damage,” said Koziol. “Second time was 40,000 when the car ended up in my kitchen. Third time that was 38,000.”

And he’s been seeing the damage and deaths near the intersection of Corona and Saint James for decades.

“I grew up here,” said Koziol. “This telephone pole has probably been taken out 8 times, that one across the street five times.”

Despite a 30 mile per hour speed limit, residents seem to agree speeding is the issue. For pedestrians like Moriah Daniels, who walks her kids down the street, it’s hard not to worry.

“Scary to know that when you live here, and you do have children, you never know what could happen, cause it comes out of the blue you never expect it,” said Daniels.

Residents said a curve on the street just recently had new guardrails installed, a barrier between the road and several houses. They said police regularly set up to catch speeders on the street, but some would like the city to take other steps.

“Have to constantly have the police out here to do speed traps to keep the speed down,” Daniels added. “Think the city could come up with a better solution to slow people down here. How many speed traps can you put here?”

Daniels went on, “It’s a nightmare corner. For whatever reason, it is a nightmare corner. I don’t know what they can do. People think it is a raceway. As long as people don’t get hurt… but they do. People get hurt out here, people get hurt out here.”