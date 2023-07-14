CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee city officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony at city hall at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon for a new mural located on Exchange Street.

The ceremony provided an opportunity for people to witness the mural by acclaimed artist, Alexandre Farto, who is known by Vhils.

Mayor Vieau presented a proclamation to Vhils who was Born in 1987 in Portugal, and he grew up in the outskirts of Lisbon. “It’s a creative process that he takes, and so it features a mill worker from the 1800’s,” Founder and CEO of Beyond Walls, Al Wilson says. “I think that’s pretty special to show an ode to Chicopee’s industrial past, but its still reflective of the community that is here now.”

At the unveiling, Farto signed his name at the bottom of the mural