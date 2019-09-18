Accomplishments of young entrepreneurs celebrated in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An event to celebrate the accomplishments of young entrepreneurs was held in Holyoke Tuesday evening.

Dozens gathered to acknowledge the graduates of SPARK EforAll’s 2019 summer accelerated program. The event was held at Wistariahurst Museum in Holyoke.

EforAll provides aspiring business owners with the tools they need to take their ideas to the next level, like meeting and learning from experts and mentors in their field.

Melissa Melendez one of the program’s entrepreneurs told 22News about her new endeavor.

“I started off coming to this entrepreneurship class with a goal of providing high-quality professional development for teachers and it started off as just an idea,” said Melendez. “And throughout this process, I’ve learned if my business is feasible, how to grow it, how to start it.”

Other business ideas ranged from a mobile tailoring service to a pizza and wine bar.

And their innovative ideas also won them some money! $5,000 in prize money was awarded during the celebration.