WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent accreditation from SAGECare shows Armbrook Village’s commitment to providing a network of support and acceptance to LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender, questioning) residents.

SAGECare offers training and consulting on LGBTQ Cultural Competency to service providers. Armbrook’s accreditation demonstrates that over 80% of its staff have been trained to better understand and navigate the aging LGBTQ population’s issues.

Courtesy of Armbrook Village.

SAGE (Services & Advocacy for GLBT Elders), the oldest and biggest non-profit in the US devoted to enhancing the lives of LGBTQ older persons, is the parent company of SAGECare. In the United States, there are currently an estimated 3 million LGBTQ older individuals. By 2030, that number is anticipated to increase to 7 million (SAGECare). The managers of Armbrook Village had in-person training as part of the accreditation process, and their front-line employees also underwent training.

The workshop educated associates on the unique problems that older LGBTQ persons encounter today and the best practices for building a climate of inclusivity. This achievement marks a milestone in Armbrook’s continued efforts to develop a network of support and acceptance for LGBTQ folks. The associates, residents, and their families are empowered to completely celebrate who they are by this culture of inclusion.

“All of us here at Armbrook were extremely excited to develop an even more understanding and inclusive community,” said Beth Cardillo, Armbrook Village’s Executive Director. “It’s important for us to not only listen, but to empower each individual to share their experiences and feel comfortable doing so.”