ACLU calls for investigation into years of Springfield police misconduct

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ACLU, the ACLU of Massachusetts, and the Committee for Public Counsel Services (CPCS) have filed a lawsuit calling for an investigation into the Springfield Police Department (SPD) for violence and misconduct, as well as the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s failure to investigate and disclose that misconduct.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two people who were prosecuted in Hampden County, two criminal defense lawyers who practice in Hampden County, CPCS, and the bar advocate organization Hampden County Lawyers for Justice.

In July 2020, the results of an investigation into the department’s Narcotics Unit revealed what the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) report called a “pattern” of excessive force. The report detailed six years of egregious, excessive force and false reporting by the SPD. The report found that no entity, including the District Attorney’s office, properly investigated officers accused of misconduct, or to inform defendants about misconduct by officers who could testify against them.

“As we’ve seen nationwide in recent episodes of police abuse followed by prosecutorial inaction, prosecutors and police too often serve and protect each other, instead of the public,” said Somil Trivedi, Senior Staff Attorney in the ACLU’s Criminal Law Reform Project.

The ACLU is asking the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to order an investigation into the SPD and an investigation into the Hampden District Attorney’s practices, which have called into question the integrity of the entire Springfield criminal justice system.