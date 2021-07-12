ACLU still wants Supreme Judicial Court to investigate Springfield Police Dept.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ACLU is continuing their push to call for an investigation into the Springfield Police Department.

The group will be in court on Wednesday to press the lawsuit they currently have filed against the department. The lawsuit alleges widespread misconduct among Springfield Police and cites a report from July of 2020 by the Department of Justice.

That documents a pattern of excessive force.

The lawsuit also places blame on the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, saying they didn’t do enough to investigate officers accused of misconduct.