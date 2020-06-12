ACLU sues City of Springfield for information about discriminatory policing

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Massachusetts and law firm WilmerHale have filed a lawsuit against the City of Springfield demanding information about the Springfield Police Department (SPD) and alleged discriminatory policing patterns and practices.

The ACLU of Massachusetts submitted two separate public records requests to the City, the first on May 8, 2019 and the second on May 23, 2019. More than one year later, the City has still not provided information to the ACLU’s request for demographic data about its police department’s interactions with residents, and has withheld documents responsive to the ACLU’s second request.

One of the City’s response letters cited several instances where “there are no records that are responsive to this request.” They also cited Massachusetts General Law (M.G.L) that “allows for the redaction/segregation of any information that contains personnel and medical files or information.” In other correspondence, the city asks for time extensions, which have expired.

In April of 2018 the U.S. Department of Justice investigated whether there is a “pattern or practice” of excessive use of force in the department. The SPD has been in the spotlight after several high profile events involving officers, including the grand jury indictment of 14 current and former officers following the assault of four Black men at a local bar. Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood reinstated five police officers who were suspended for their alleged involvement.

As result of that investigation, the City hired the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) to investigate the department’s internal investigation processes and prepare a report to provide recommendations on how to improve multiple practices within the department.

According to the ACLU lawsuit, the withheld records are critically important to the public’s ability to understand how SPD operates in its community and interacts with people in the city. The request includes documents concerning police interactions with residents and materials governing the department’s operations.

For the full complaint and public records request, go to: https://www.aclum.org/en/cases/aclu-massachusetts-v-city-springfield