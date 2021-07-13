ACLU to appear in court for lawsuit against Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ACLU is set to appear in court Wednesday to continue their push for an investigation into the Springfield Police Department.

The group has filed a lawsuit against the department. 22News spoke with Bill Newman of the ACLU Western Massachusetts Office about the case.

Newman explained, “The Department of Justice report issued in July of 2020 along with all of the report of police misconduct in the City of Springfield, along with the inability of the Hamden County District Attorney’s Office to make known to defendants that exculpatory evidence about police officers that has triggered the duty of the Commonwealth to investigate.”

22News will continue coverage and will bring you the latest on the lawsuit.