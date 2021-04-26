Acorn Park tennis court revitalization still in progress

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Work continues on the revitalization of the Acorn Park tennis courts in Springfield.

22News has reported on efforts to restore the tennis courts, which have fallen into disrepair.

A community clean-up event was held back on April 17 and organized by Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst.

Community activist Jynai McDonald, who had been looking to secure funding from the Community Preservation Act, said Monday that the project is moving forward.

She added that Springfield Parks Department head Patrick Sullivan is now working with activists on plans to restore the tennis courts.