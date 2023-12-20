AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people will soon be hosting holiday parties, and keeping their kitchens clean by ordering catering, and if you were thinking the same, you’ll have to act fast.

22News spoke with Ralph Santaniello, the owner of the Federal Restaurant Group, which includes restaurants such as The Federal in Agawam, Posto in Longmeadow, and Vinted in West Hartford.

He tells us, their holiday to-go meals are mostly sold out for Christmas, but you can still call and try to make an order. He adds that before any big holiday, make sure to get your order in well in advance, “What I want to tell people is to reach out to the restaurant, reach out to us, and give us your email address, like before Thanksgiving and when the holiday menus come out, we can send them right to you and you can email your order and be right at top of the line.”

Santaniello added that there’s still plenty of time to put in an order for catering at any of his restaurants for New Year’s Eve.