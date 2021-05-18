Acting Holyoke Mayor swears in new Holyoke Police Reserve Officers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Acting Holyoke Mayor Terry Murphy swore in five new Holyoke Police Reserve Officers Tuesday afternoon.

Holyoke Police said the new reserve officers have had more than 100 hours of training and are well-qualified for their positions. Reserve officers can perform all the same duties as regular police officers and make similar pay, but they do not work full-time.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, the following officers were sworn in at 11:30 a.m.:

  • Guillermo O. Diaz
  • Eric M. Robert
  • Joshua I. Salas
  • Hector Rosado Burgos
  • Xiadamir A. Morales

