HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Acting Holyoke Mayor Terry Murphy will hold his final news conference at Holyoke City Hall on Wednesday afternoon at 3:30p.m.

Murphy bids farewell to his temporary office this week as Joshua Garcia prepares to take over as the new mayor. Murphy was serving the un-finished term of former Mayor Alex Morse – and did not run for the permanent office.

Garcia will officially take over on November 15th.