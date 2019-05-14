Acting Springfield police commissioner fires officer indicted on child rape charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield police officer facing dozens of criminal charges, including child rape, has been fired from the police department.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood terminated Daniel Cintron on Tuesday.

Cintron was suspended from the police department in September 2017, and later placed on unpaid suspension in December 2017.

In August 2017, Cintron allegedly had a violent confrontation with a teenager at the Eastfield Mall. He was charged with unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and witness intimidation in that case.

A Hampden County grand jury then indicted Cintron in July 2018 on 35 charges including child rape, engaging children in sexual conduct, and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Clapprood began Cintron’s termination process back in March, saying she did not want to carry an officer with such charges on her roster.

