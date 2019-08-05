Acting Springfield Police Commissioner mourns loss of Police Officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood Monday mourned the drowning death of 30-year-old Police Officer Aaron McNab, who drowned this past weekend at Morey lake in Fairlee, Vermont.

Officer McNab had been a Springfield Police Officer since only last November.

Commissioner Clapprood said she received the call early Saturday morning that Officer McNab’s body had been found after a search lasting several hours.

The Commissioner spoke of the officer’s commitment to a law enforcement career.

“When you look at some graduation pictures from when Aaron graduated from the academy, and you could see it in his eyes,” Commissioner Claprrood told 22News.

“When Commissioner Barbieri pinned the badge on his chest he was diehard with enthusiasm and pride.”

Springfield police will escort officer McNab’s body back to Western Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Curran Jones Funeral Home in West Springfield. Funeral services will be held the following day at noon at the Grace Lutheran Church in West Springfield.