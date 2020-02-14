No injuries, two cats given oxygen after house fire in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – There were no injuries after a fire burned through a home in Bondsville Thursday evening.

Paul Sigovitch, the assistant Fire Chief of Bondsville, told 22News that firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in Palmer located on Jim Ash Street at 5:36 p.m. Thursday.

Sigovitch said that the fire started in the front bedroom and was contained there. However, there was smoke damage caused elsewhere in the home. The homeowner indicated an issue with the heating unit and reported flames up by the window.

Sigovitch said no one was injured in the fire, and two cats were rescued and given oxygen. Bondsville, Palmer and Three Rivers Fire Departments were present.

The state fire marshall will be investigating the fire.

22News will continue to update you as more information becomes available.