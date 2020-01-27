Active search for missing 38-year-old in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police and the Massachusetts State Police helicopter are looking for a man who has been reported missing.
The West Springfield Police Department posted on Facebook at around 1:30 p.m., that 38-year-old Kevin Kimball may be in the Mittineague Park area.
Anyone with information about Kevin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210.
Mittineague Park
