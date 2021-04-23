Activists demanding basketball hoops return to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been more than a year since public basketball hoops were taken down in communities across Western Massachusetts.

Activists in Springfield say that’s long enough, and that the community wants their courts back.

Jynai McDonald is calling on Springfield’s leaders to bring back the city’s basketball hoops. She says their removal is contributing to a lack of physical exercise and socialization, particularly in communities lacking other public recreation opportunities.

“Basketball is one of the only sports and recreational facilities we actually have in these neighborhoods and that has been taken away from us and we think that enough is enough, our kids have been locked up for over a year, and we need our hoops back,” McDonald said.

Although Springfield is still in the red zone for COVID-19, tennis courts, baseball fields, and golf courses are open to the public.