Activists gather outside Congressman Neal’s office, asking to “Seal the Deal”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of people gathered outside Congressman Richard Neal’s Office in Springfield Tuesday as part of a national day of action.

Members of the Springfield Climate Justice Coalition and the Massachusetts Renews Alliance are calling on the Congressman to help push through a $3.5 trillion economic package. They’re asking Neal to “Seal the Deal,” to provide funding for the basic needs of many Americans.

Supporter Charlie Holmes told 22News, “We the people need to stand up and let them know what we want done with our taxpayer dollars. We need affordable housing, we need climate justice, we need good paying jobs, we need health care. that’s why I’m here today.”

Also on Tuesday, The House voted to approve that $3.5 trillion budget resolution. The GOP has argued the Democratic plan would increase inflation, which White House officials have disputed.