Activists, politicians rally in Springfield in support of millionaires tax

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rally was held in Springfield Tuesday night in support of a tax on millionaires that is set to appear on the 2022 state ballot.

Activists and political leaders joined together to show their support for the wealth tax, as well as rally for more equity across income levels in the state.

The tax, called the Fair Share Amendment, would put a 4-percent surcharge on all income more than one million dollars. One person told 22News they’re hoping a wealth tax could translate into more adequate funding for education in Springfield.

“This is about everyone paying their fair share, and that revenue is [going to] make a huge difference for the students in the Springfield Public Schools, said Maureen Colganposner, president of the Springfield Education Associated.

Supporters stick by the name of the amendment, saying it’s only fair that the wealthy pitch in a bit more to fund crucial infrastructure projects.