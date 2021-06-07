Activists want lawmakers to approve bill that will end low wages in U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Activists are demanding lawmakers to take action to end poverty and low wages in the U.S.

Monday, a group named the Massachusetts Poor People’s Campaign held a news conference outside of Congressman Richard Neal’s office in Springfield.

They want Congress to approve a bill called the Third Reconstruction.

The First and Second Reconstruction came after the Civil War, and again, after the Civil Rights Movement in the ’60’s. It would, as one organizer put it, level the playing field, and eliminate barriers that prevent people from achieving success.

“Systemic racism and other practices that are used to deter the normal person from proceeding to enjoy the values of education and the rights of everyday Americans,” said Charlie Holmes.

Some of the measures included in the bill would expand welfare benefits, increase minimum wage, and expand unemployment insurance.