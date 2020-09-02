Adam Gomez becomes first latino from Hampden County to win a seat in state senate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Result’s from last night’s state primary are in and Springfield City Councilor Adam Gomez has defeated incumbent West Springfield State Senator Jim Welch in the Senate Hampden Primary.

ELECTION RESULTS: State Senate – Hampden District Democratic Primary

With the win Gomez becomes the first latino from Hampden County to achieve a seat in the state Senate.

Gomez is a Springfield resident and this would be his first job in state politics. He is a current Springfield Ward 1 City Councilor and is very active in the Springfield and latino communities in Hampden County.

Gomez defeated Jim Welch who is a five term incumbent as State Senator in the Hampden district.

Gomez was unavailable for comment but 22News was able to speak with his father, Gumersindo, who also has experience in politics. He said he’s glad to have latino representation in the State House.

“My son has taken on that effort that we have started and now he has opened the door to continue what I inspired. It was for him and I am so happy as a father that he got it.” Gumersindo Gomez, Adam’s father

The Hampden district includes more than half of Springfield, all of West Springfield along with Wards 2,3 and 4 in Chicopee.

Gomez said his top priorities are economic development, housing and health care.