HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – An adaptive ski event will be held on the Hamilton Reservoir in Holland next week in collaboration with Team Hoyt New England and the Aqua Riders of Holland.

A total of 26 participants with various disabilities including Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida, Autism, and Multiple Sclerosis will have the opportunity to water ski with trained instructors on the same pond that Dick and Rick Hoyt used to train for the triathlons.

The Adaptive Ski event hosted by Webster Water Ski Collective will be held Wednesday, June 21 and will also feature water skiing demonstrations, adaptive skiing clinics, and interactive activities for all participants.

“We are thrilled to host this Adaptive Ski event with Team Hoyt New England,” said Ryan DesRoches, Director of Adaptive Skiing at the Webster Water Ski Collective. “It is our mission to promote the joy of water skiing and make it accessible to everyone. By partnering with Team Hoyt New England, we aim to inspire and empower individuals with disabilities to pursue their passions fearlessly.”

The event is open to the public and will be held at 63 Mashpaug Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will get to meet with members of Webster Water Ski Collective and Team Hoyt New England.

Team Hoyt New England is one of 11 nonprofits stemmed from the Team Hoyt duo Rick and Dick Hoyt, who inspired millions worldwide.