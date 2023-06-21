HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is the first-ever adaptive water skiing event in Holland.

The Webster Water Ski Collective will have 26 athletes with disabilities participating in Wednesday’s event at Hamilton Reservoir, such as Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida, Autism, Multiple Sclerosis, and more, according to a news release from the Webster Water Ski Collective.

The Webster Water Ski Collective is an organization that is dedicated to promoting water skiing and fostering a sense of community among water sports enthusiasts. The event has partnered with Team Hoyt New England, which is a nonprofit organization that supports individuals with disabilities, to host this groundbreaking event.

The event is in collaboration with Team Hoyt and Aqua Riders of Holland. Team Hoyt New England aims to empower people with disabilities by providing them with opportunities to participate in athletic events and experience the thrill of competition. The Team Hoyt motto is “Yes You Can” and has become an inspiration to individuals with disabilities all over the world. The Hamilton Reservoir is the same place where Dick and Rick Hoyt once trained for triathlons.

The event will showcase the attendee’s talents and determination on the waters of Hamilton Reservoir. Attendees will also have the chance to meet and learn more about inclusive sports with members of both the Webster Water Ski Collective and Team Hoyt New England.

“We are thrilled to host this Adaptive Ski event with Team Hoyt New England,” said Ryan DesRoches, the Director of Adaptive Skiing at the Webster Water Ski Collective. “It is our mission to promote the joy of water skiing and make it accessible to everyone. By partnering with Team Hoyt New England, we aim to inspire and empower individuals with disabilities to pursue their passions fearlessly.”

The Adaptive Ski event is open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to attend and support the participants. The event begins at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.