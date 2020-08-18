Additional COVID-19 testing sites added in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno announced additional COVID-19 testing sites in Springfield as part of the Commonwealth’s Stop the Spread initiative.

Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris made the announcement Tuesday. All testing will be done between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and the locations are listed below:

Kiley Middle School 180 Cooley Street Springfield, MA Wednesday, August 19, 2020 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center 1476 Roosevelt Ave Springfield, MA Friday, August 21, 2020 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sci-Tech High School 1250 State Street Springfield, MA Wednesday, August 26, 2020 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Elias Brookings School 433 Walnut Street Springfield, MA Friday, August 28, 2020 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Clodo Concepcion Community Center (Greenleaf) 1188 Parker Street Springfield, MA Wednesday, September 2, 2020 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Central High School 1840 Roosevelt Ave Springfield, MA Friday, September 4, 2020 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

“The Governor’s Stop the Spread initiative is a great state program to help address the need for additional testing throughout the Commonwealth and our City of Springfield. As long as everyone continues to follow the public health and safety guidelines, we will get through this pandemic together as one.” -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a news release sent to 22News

Governor Charlie Baker launched the Stop the Spread initiative on July 10 to help stop and mitigate the community spread of the coronavirus in communities across the state where there might be higher rates and potential for community spread.

This program supports the testing of asymptomatic individuals in the community. Testing is provided at no cost to residents.