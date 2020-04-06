Additional nursing staff help care for veterans at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another veteran at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home passed away over the weekend, bringing the total to 23 with majority testing positive for COVID-19.

Starting Monday, the Soldiers’ Home will have additional nursing staff to help care for veterans. There are still a lot of unanswered questions as to how the virus spread so fast, and if proper health procedures were followed.

Governor Baker ordered an investigation to get to the bottom of it. The Holyoke community has been staying strong through this trgedy. Community members set up a memorial outside the entrance to honor the veterans who died.

The National Guard is leading the clinical command center to prevent the further spread of the virus. They moved 40 veteran residents with a complex medical history to a special treatment unit at the Holyoke Medical Center.