Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Additional nursing staff help care for veterans at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another veteran at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home passed away over the weekend, bringing the total to 23 with majority testing positive for COVID-19.

TIMELINE: COVID-19 cases reported at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

23 veterans now dead at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, 18 staff members test positive for COVID-19

Starting Monday, the Soldiers’ Home will have additional nursing staff to help care for veterans. There are still a lot of unanswered questions as to how the virus spread so fast, and if proper health procedures were followed.

Governor Baker ordered an investigation to get to the bottom of it. The Holyoke community has been staying strong through this trgedy. Community members set up a memorial outside the entrance to honor the veterans who died.

The National Guard is leading the clinical command center to prevent the further spread of the virus. They moved 40 veteran residents with a complex medical history to a special treatment unit at the Holyoke Medical Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First
LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Soldiers' Home in Holyoke

More Soldiers' Home In Holyoke COVID-19 Cases