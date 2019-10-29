Adolfo’s in Springfield appears to be closed following FBI, IRS raid

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One downtown Springfield entertainment spot remains open and another appears to be closed after federal agents conducted court-authorized raids on October 23.

22News followed up on the status of Mardi Gras and Adolfo’s after agents from the FBI, IRS, and detectives from the Massachusetts State Police searched the properties on Wednesday. Our news crew noticed that Mardi Gras was back in business and lights at Adolfo’s were off.

Phone calls made to Adolfo’s were unanswered, but on Facebook, the entertainment spot was listed as “Open Now,” even with the lights off Monday night. The restaurant, located at 254 Worthington Street in Springfield, opens Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

According to the City of Springfield’s licensing records, a scheduled entertainment licensing hearing to discuss several failures by the popular downtown entertainment spot scheduled for Monday afternoon was canceled.

City records state “failure by employee to provide licensing information when requested by officers,” and “failure of employee to identify self, operating over capacity allowed by license and manager of record not on scene,” for Monday’s hearing.

Adolfo’s is owned by Venture Properties, LLC., and the state lists Victor C. Bruno as the resident agent and manager of the company. Bruno is the son of the late reputed Springfield mob boss Al Bruno. The restaurant is named after his father.

Last week, IRS spokeswoman Amy Hosney confirmed with 22News that agents from the IRS Criminal Investigation unit conducted investigations at Adolfo’s Restaurant on Worthington Street and a private residence in Suffield, Connecticut. Hosney did not confirm the nature of their investigation.

The FBI couldn’t provide specific details on the investigation at both locations, but spokeswoman Kristen Setera released the following statement:

The FBI, IRS and Massachusetts State Police are conducting court-authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation. There is no threat to public safety. Due to the ongoing investigation, we’re going to decline further comment.

22News is following this story and will bring you updates as more details develop.