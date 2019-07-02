Adopt a cat and receive a free ticket to Six Flags New England

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Adopting a cat or kitten from the Dakin Humane Society will be your free ticket to a day at Six Flags New England.

Six Flags’ Jennifer McGrath came up with the idea. Adopt a cat from Dakin in Springfield or Leverett during July, and get a free ticket to Six Flags. It’s called “Red, White and new homes for cats.”

Apparently, the promotion couldn’t have come at a better time for Dakin.

“Sheltering is very seasonal, cats are seasonal breeders. They give birth to kittens in the spring and summer, so now, July and August we see more and more cats in our shelter,” Dakin Executive Director Carmine Dicenso told 22News.

During the past year, Dakin in Springfield and Leverett was home to more than 3,000 cats put up for adoption.

The offer of receiving a free Six Flags ticket for adopting a Dakin cat extends through all of July.