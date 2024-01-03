SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Massachusetts animal welfare groups are coming together to host a Guinea Pig Adopt-A-Thon this weekend.

Dakin Human Society is partnering with four other organizations. They’ll be waiving their fees in an effort to find homes for over 100 guinea pigs. Those interested in adopting can visit Dakin at 171 Union Street in Springfield from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The other participating organizations include:

Due to the recent ban passed by the City of Boston, the sale of Guinea Pigs in pet stores is prohibited. Guinea pigs are generally family-friendly pets, and great for older children.

According to Dakin’s Executive Director Meg Talbert, “Our own guinea pig population is quite high at this time, and we have had situations when a large number of guinea pigs have been brought to Dakin from one home because people became overwhelmed with an increasing number of litters being born. Guinea pigs are typically very family-friendly pets, and popular with young children. We are looking forward to this event and the opportunity to match these pets with people who would like to welcome a new friend to the family for 2024.”