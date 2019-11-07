Massachusetts adoption agency looking for potential homes for children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange is searching for qualified adoptive parents.

MARE held its National Adoption Month event at Springfield City Hall on Thursday.

Southwick residents Clay and Vanessa said their lives changed for the better when they adopted two boys one year ago. “It’s worth every minute,” Vanessa explained. “Adoption is so important, adopting multiple children at once is a blessing.”

Lisa Funaro, MARE’s Executive Director, told 22News “We have sibling groups as large as five kids that need to be placed together. We have children with special needs of all races and ethnicities.”

MARE has hundreds of children who need loving parents and permanent homes. If you would like more information email: Joes@mareinc.org or call (617) 964-6273 ext. 1115.