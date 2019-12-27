Adult flu clinic open for two days at the Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is taking extraordinary steps to keep the flu season crisis from getting worse, a crisis that’s already resulted in 4 flu related deaths in Connecticut and up to 1,000 Massachusetts residents hospitalized for the flu.

The Springfield Department of Health and Human Services has scheduled adult flu clinics at the Eastfield Mall food court on Monday, December 30th and Friday, January 3rd from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on both days.

There’s deep concern about the number of men and women who have failed to get flu shots since they were made available in September.

Holyoke Medical Center Nurse practitioner Jessica Menard told 22News, the excuses people give to avoid getting a flu shot are completely unacceptable.

“Most of them say that they’ve never gotten the flu, why bother getting a flu shot. Or most of the time they say they’ve gotten sick after getting the flu shot,” said Menard.

Jessica Menard says flu vaccine is plentiful and there’s no reason why people are going unprotected and endangering others who suffer from multiple health issues.

Concerned health professionals point out that the peak of the flu season doesn’t occur until March.