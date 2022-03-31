HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Homework House will be holding their 7th annual Adult Spelling Bee fundraiser in person this year.

Teams of 3 will compete to raise money for Homework House, a not-for-profit after-school program that provides free tutoring and mentoring for children in Kindergarten through 6th grade. Over 98% of the organization’s budget comes from donations.

Former State Representative Aaron Vega will emcee the event and WRSI radio host Monte Belmonte will be the word reader. This year’s judges include Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia and City Councilor Tessa Murphy-Romboletti.

The event is being held at Open Square in Holyoke on Thursday, April 28th, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Team registrations can be completed online. Tickets to the event are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and can be purchased online or from any board member or staff member of Homework House.