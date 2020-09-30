Adults seeking computer skills, digital literacy available at STCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (STCC) – Registration is open for the Hampden Prep program offered through Springfield Technical Community College’s Springfield Adult Learning Center.

Hampden Prep offers a unique free opportunity for adult community members to increase their digital skills with computers, online learning, keyboarding that is often needed for employment, college or training programs.

Hampden Prep provides intensive digital and computer use skills and certificate training that align to employment and career pathways.

The goal of Hampden Prep is to accelerate adult digital and computer use skills for Hampden County residents. The program also aims to provide non-traditional students the support needed to compete in the digital and computer job markets with employers in the Springfield labor market.

Students enrolled in Hampden Prep work to improve their computer and job-ready skills as well as prepare to earn degrees and certificates offered at STCC such as computer applications, office information technology, clerical office assistant and medical office administrative assistant.

The program includes:

Computer Literacy: Keyboarding, email, Microsoft Office Suite, and Google Suite

Keyboarding, email, Microsoft Office Suite, and Google Suite Workforce Readiness Skills: Resume development support, job-interviewing skills, completing online job applications

Resume development support, job-interviewing skills, completing online job applications Career Exploration: Designing a pathway to a career

Designing a pathway to a career Financial Literacy: Understanding budgeting, credit reports, money management, credit, and retirement planning

Understanding budgeting, credit reports, money management, credit, and retirement planning Certificate Training: Microsoft Office Suite Specialist Certificate, Manager’s ServSafe Certificate, Food Handler ServSafe, OSHA10, CPR, and National Career Readiness Certificate

The Springfield Adult Learning Center at STCC provides free classes for adults seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate (HSE); developing computer, email, or internet skills; learning English as a second language; or enrolling as a student at STCC after completing an HSE.

Classes are currently taught online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To apply and learn more, visit stcc.edu/explore/communityed/adult-learning.