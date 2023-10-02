SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield welding company is helping young students from two universities, gain skills in manufacturing.

Advance Welding celebrated their 45th anniversary this evening with an Oktoberfest car cruise celebration. It also acknowledged their support for the University of Hartford and Western New England University students.

During the celebration, students showed off their welding and manufacturing skills and demonstrated their abilities. They were also recognized for designing and building race cars.

22News spoke with the president of Advance Welding, Christopher Kielb about the need to attract more young people into manufacturing careers. “Manufacturing is thriving in this country,” said Kielb. “We’re giving back to the community by offering internships and having these young people come into the trade of Welding. What we can offer to them is valuable for the students.”

Nearly 200 local businesses and guests were in attendance to support the event. All proceeds from Monday’s raffle will be split between both universities.

