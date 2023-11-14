SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts held its William Pynchon Award Ceremony this Monday evening.

People gathered on the campus of Springfield Technical Community College to honor the award recipient, Tania Barber. Barber serves as president and CEO of Caring Health Center.

Trustees of the organization tell us that Barber is being recognized for her distinguished service to the community. “To be honored with this extinguished award, it certainly means a lot. I do what I do out of the kindness of my heart,” said Tania Barber. “I don’t look for accolades or reward for doing the work that I believe our community is deeply in need of so I consider myself a servant.”

The Order of William Pynchon was established in 1915 by the Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts for the purpose of giving public recognition to those citizens in the region who have rendered distinguished civic service.

