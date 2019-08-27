Advocates, public officials calling to make cars cleaner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – State Representative Michael Finn and Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman will join community leaders for a news conference Tuesday morning.

In a news release sent to 22News, Finn and Lederman are speaking out about the Trump administration’s proposed rollback of America’s Clean car standards and its attempts to undermine electric vehicles.

The release states that “speakers will call on the Trump administration to stop its attacks on the longstanding authority of states established under the Clean Air Act, to adopt stronger tailpipe pollution standards than those set by the federal government.”

They will also call on U.S. Congressman Richard Neal to support the “Driving America Forward Act.”

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli is covering the news conference and will have the latest updates on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.