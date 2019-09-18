Aerial spraying of mosquitoes completed in several Hampden County areas

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Aerial spraying has been completed in parts of Hampden and Hampshire counties.

According to the CDC, it is very effective, which is important even this time of year, as we are still in the midst of mosquito season.

Parts of Palmer, Ware and all of Brimfield were sprayed for mosquitoes. Locations in Orange were sprayed Tuesday, and the green locations were sprayed Monday.

According to the CDC, spraying treatment rapidly reduces adult mosquitoes and their larvae that carry viruses like West Nile and EEE. But if you want more protection at your home, you can always go to a local professional.

Natasha Wright, an entomologist at Braman Termite and Pest Elimination Specialists told 22News, “A residual spray applied to the areas where mosquitoes are resting. So depends on the type of mosquito that you’re dealing with, a lot of times they’re resting underneath on the underside of vegetation as they wait for the right time to come out and bite you.”

The Department of Public Health announced today the ninth human case of EEE, there has also been one human case of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts. EEE can be deadly, about a third of people who contract the virus die.

The most active times for mosquitoes are dusk to dawn, and using bug spray and wearing long sleeves and pants can greatly reduce your risk of mosquito-borne illness.