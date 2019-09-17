Aerial spraying to lessen mosquito population in local areas as human, animal EEE cases rise

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parts of Palmer, Ware, and all of Brimfield will now have aerial spraying done to reduce the mosquito population after an eighth human case was discovered in the state.

The Department of Public Health is reminding Massachusetts residents that September is still mosquito season. This month, the DPH announced an eighth human case of EEE and the first human case of West Nile Virus in the state.

The town of Brimfield announced that after mosquitoes tested positive for EEE, the state will move forward with aerial spraying of the entire town.

“Very glad, I didn’t think they were going to do it,” said Ronald Raymond of Brimfield. “They haven’t done it in a long time, years. There are a lot of swamps around here, so it will be hard to keep up with that, but hey, it’s better than nothing.”

Dave Mclaughlin with Clarke, the company contracted to do the aerial spraying, said the spraying will typically begin after 7 p.m. and will end between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

He said twin-engine king jets will be spraying the insecticide Anvil 1010. The planes are chosen in part for how quiet they are, and they will be dropping less than an ounce of the substance per acre.

This map from the Department of Agricultural Resources shows where spraying will take place. The town of Brimfield’s website said there is no need for residents to close their windows or turn off AC units during the spraying.

Some Massachusetts residents said they wish the spraying had started sooner.

“With the equine disease from the mosquitoes going on right now, I wish they would spray regularly throughout the season,” said David Stebbins of Wales.

While the spraying is meant to curb problem mosquito populations, it won’t prevent people from contracting EEE. You are advised to continue taking precautions to avoid getting bit.

The sprays are weather permitting and will take several days.