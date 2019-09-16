Aerial spraying to prevent EEE scheduled for Monday night

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Portions of Hampden and Hampshire Counties will be sprayed in an effort to prevent the spread of Eastern Equine Encephalitis this week. Aerial spraying is expected to begin Monday night in Palmer, Brimfield, and Ware.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources decided to do the spraying after the eighth human case of the virus was confirmed last week. Aerial spraying is done by aircraft; beginning in the early evening and continuing until 4:30 the following morning.

Approved pesticides are dropped with small aerosol droplets, which kill mosquitoes on contact.

While autumn is approaching, you are still at risk for contracting EEE or West Nile Virus for a few more weeks. The risk for mosquito-borne disease continues until the first hard frost, which is generally around the end of September or the beginning of October.

Spraying will reduce the risk of getting EEE, but it will not eliminate it, so it is important to take precautions yourself. This includes using insect repellants, covering exposed skin, and moving indoors when mosquitoes are most active- which is around dawn and dusk.