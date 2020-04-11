AFC to offer rapid COVID-19 test at Urgent Care Center in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Family Care will offer COVID-19 rapid testing at their Urgent Care Center on Union Street in West Springfield beginning Monday for patients who have active COVID-19 symptoms.

In a news release to 22News, AFC said those who also want testing must pre-qualify following a virtual appointment. The AFC Urgent Care Center in West Springfield is located at 18 Union Street and is opened from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“Rapid testing allows us to identify patients with the coronavirus COVID-19 faster,” Dr. Vincent Meoli, regional medical director of AFC, stated in the news release. “This is important for two reasons. One, patients who have minor to moderate symptoms will know to self-quarantine faster, which will help to reduce the spread of this illness. In addition, patients with more serious symptoms will be able to receive appropriate care sooner.”

A limited number of tests can be performed each day.

To qualify for testing, you must be showing symptoms and schedule an AFC TeleMed appointment with AFC. If you meet the criteria, you will be asked to come in. Testing is not available on a walk-in basis. Click here to schedule an appointment.

The Urgent Care Center will be open for non-COVID-19 walk-in care on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The AFC Urgent Care Center at 415 Cooley Street in Springfield will be open for non-COVID-19 care by walk-in and AFC TeleMed Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. COVID-19 testing is not available at that location.

From AFC Urgent Care:

COVID-19 testing is covered by insurance, including MassHealth and Medicare. The virus presents with flu-like symptoms, so patients can easily mistake symptoms of the flu, or even colds or allergies, with coronavirus symptoms. However, patients who exhibit the following symptoms should contact a doctor immediately for assessment and possible testing: