Affordable housing apartments in Springfield  project to begin

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHousing announced that their $1.8 million project in affordable housing will begin thanks to the financing of the non-profit Home City Development organization.

The project will focus on transforming the former Elias Brookings School in Springfield into 42 new apartments for households with a range of incomes.

The three-story concrete and steel building was used as a public school back in 1926 until it was damaged by the 2011 tornado in Springfield.

“This project, which will redevelop a damaged public asset into The project to convert the old Elias Brookings Elementary School in Springfield into affordable housing is scheduled to begin., is a great outcome for the families who will soon call the Elias Brookings Apartments home, and for the City of Springfield,” said MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay.

Located at 367 Hancock Street in Springfield, the project will create 12 new one-bedroom apartments, 25 two-bedroom apartments, and five three-bedroom apartments.

“We are excited to finally see this long-awaited transformation begin. We are also humbled by the enormous contributions by our funders and the support we have received from almost every part of the Springfield community. It truly feels like a community event,” said Home City Development Executive Director Tom Kegelman.

The project aims to achieve the Baker-Polito Administration’s goal of creating at least 1,000 new workforce housing units affordable to middle-income households.

Some additional financing sources also include $9.3 million in equity financing from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), $1 million in funding from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and $735,000 in funding from the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health.