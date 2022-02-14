SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will formally recognize African-American HIV Awareness Day.

Mayor Sarno: Springfield mask mandate likely to end

According to a statement issued by the mayor’s office, Sarno will be joined by Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, and members of the community at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center located at 476 Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield.

Sarno in a statement shared with 22News said: “Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I are committed to bringing and increasing awareness about HIV/AIDs, especially within our African-American community, and the support programs and initiatives that are available to not only care for those impacted but just as important to end the stigma associated with having HIV/AIDS.”

22News is covering the event at 11 a.m. and will provide additional information starting at 5 p.m.