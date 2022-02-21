SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – The Presidents’ Day start to school vacation week merged seamlessly with the final week of Black History Month at the Springfield Museums.

22News found visitors from far away attracted to an exhibit saluting the work of African-American inventors.

Obima and Cherese MBila returned to Springfield this holiday weekend from their home in Georgia. Cherese grew up in Springfield, and her husband was born in Nigeria.

They made a point of visiting the Black Inventors exhibit; one of the many special attractions during school vacation week. What they observed was to say the least extremely impressive.

“You got to see different things.” said Obima.

“I love it, I’m glad it’s here, it’s inclusive and people can see some of the history like the Diaspora and just learning about the slave trade and things of that nature. And seeing that it was actually people that were brought here not slaves, there’s a difference, and people believe that slaves were brought here from Africa but it was actually human beings.” Cherese told us.

The Springfield Museums hope to attract many visitors during this school vacation week spotlighting African American inventors now receiving long overdue credit for their ingenious work. The Hiatus from classroom activity making it possible for further learning as the curtain is about to come down on Black History Month at the quadrangle.