MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Afri(k)que will be hosting the 6th annual Monson Cultural Picnic on Saturday.

The picnic will feature music, a free cookout, vendors, live performances, and activities for all ages, according to the Town of Monson. This event is partially funded by the Town of Monson’s REDO Grant. The fair is from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 pm. on Saturday at Veterans Field.

Afri(k)que stands for Arts and crafts, Finding, Reasons, In girls and women on a Quest to be, United for, Empowerment, according to their website.

Their philosophy is to work with women and girls locally, as well as internationally by presenting their art to the world to fight against hunger and poverty, which affects many children around the world. Their priority is to work with socially and economically disadvantaged women artists and to help be their voice.

Their overall mission is to fight against poverty in the world, one woman at a time. They also make handcrafted jewelry using natural minerals that are found on African soil.