After 39 years, Watch and Clock Collectors is back New England

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time in almost 4 decades, a national convention for watch and clock collectors was right here in New England.

The National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors held its annual convention right in West Springfield on the Big E fairgrounds Sunday.

It’s the first time the convention has come to New England in 39 years.

Hundreds of collectors enjoyed lectures, raffles and contests at the four-day event. 22News spoke with the executive director of the association who said, the convention brings more people to the “watch and clock museum”, and brings people from around the country to western Massachusetts.

“I still see how passionate people are about collecting clocks, watches,” said Patti Philippon. “It’s nice to see some young people get excited about collecting.”

The association told 22News, the convention is unique to New England because the first clock and watches were produced in New England in the 1700s.