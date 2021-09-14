After judge’s ruling, what’s next for Springfield’s Roderick Ireland Courthouse?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Worcester Superior court judge has denied a motion to keep the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield closed.

There are more hearings to come as this courthouse dilemma continues. A Worcester judge believes it is safe to be inside this building, despite an ongoing mold issue. Judge Daniel Wrenn issued his ruling Monday citing a lack of evidence for an emergency restraining order to keep the building shut down.

He has called for a substantive hearing where plaintiffs can provide physical evidence and testimony. The courthouse was shut down on August 25 when Hampden County DA Anthony Gulluni and other offices closed their offices due to health concerns rising from the mold and other environmental hazards that had been growing for a number of years.

The building was reopened on September 9, after testing determined mold levels to be safe for people after extensive cleaning and sanitization. The judge also said that he is considering the public’s interest in this case too. Many have still not gone back into the courthouse.

Inmates from the Hampden County jail are temporarily suspended from going inside.